Powerade State Games High School Baseball Coaches Announced:Jake Smith(Randleman High School) named head coach for our area/District 5(Registration is now Open)

Powerade State Games High School Baseball Coaches Announced

*****Registration is open and tryouts are scheduled to begin*****

DURHAM, North Carolina, –The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 13-17 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of over 80 college and professional scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:

Region 1 – Justin Hill (Currituck), Axel Smith (Oakwood School), Buck Edmundson (Fike), Justin Roberson (Perquimans County)

Region 2 – Aaron Rimer (Topsail), Michael Taylor (Wayne County), Dustin Medlin (North Brunswick), Jason King (Rosewood)

Region 3 – Pete Shankle (Voyager Academy), Adam Weaver (Corinth Holders), Kyle Boyette (Person), Zach Boraski (Fuquay-Varina)

Region 4 – Chad Hill (Scotland County), Samuel Thorndyke (Fairmont), Christopher Dague (Jack Britt), Lance Honeycutt (Harnett Central)

Region 5 – Jake Smith (Randleman), Brad Bullard (West Forsyth), Clark Erskine (McMichael), Andy Harper (High Point Central)

Region 6 – David Houseton (Covenant Day), Clinton Koppe (E. Mecklenburg), Philip Russ (Bessemer City), Michael Causey (Southlake Christian)

Region 7 – Jack Moss (Forbush), Mike Windish (Ashe County), Jeff Burchett (Mooresville), Terry Johnson (Wilkes Central)

Region 8 – Bill Hillier (Asheville), Chris Lambert (Brevard), Alex Smith (McDowell), Tony Wall (Chase)

Only high school underclassmen (2019-21 graduates) are eligible to participate. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Baseball Showcase, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Piedmont Triad. The 32nd annual Powerade State Games begin on June 2nd and conclude on June 30th, hosting competitions in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games will host two athlete festivals in 2018. The Winston-Salem Festival will be held on Saturday, June 16th during competition at BB&T Sports Park. The Greensboro Festival will be held Saturday, June 23rd during competition at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Both festivals will feature free gifts for all athletes including an official Powerade State Games drawstring bag, Powerade Water Bottle and $10 to any Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Plus, raffles will be held every hour for prizes including an iPad mini, Beats Headphones, Google Home mini, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire and more. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

The 2018 Powerade State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Lowes Foods, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Winston-Salem, Burlington Alamance County Visitors Bureau, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit NC, Sheetz, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Bojangle’s, Greensboro Sports Commission, Systel and York Properties. It is not too late to be part of this year’s Powerade State Games; to become a sponsor contact North Carolina Amateur Sports at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.