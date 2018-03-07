Phil Ford on the Life and Death of Woody Durham/ACC Barnstorming Tour coming to Southeast Guilford HS/ACC Tournament and more Basketball

Phil Ford, “Mr. Four Corners” from North Carolina Tar Heels basketball history, was at Southeast Guilfrd Hig School this morning to introduce the 2018 ACC Basketball Barnstorming Tour and we talked about the 40th Edition for the tour, about the Life and Death of UNC Tar Heels sports announcer Woody Durham, the ACC Tournament and more…

On Monday April 9, the ACC All-Stars will appear in Guilford County for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at Southeast Guilford High School…This year’s roster is highlighted by players from UNC, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest…Standouts include:Theo Pinson and Joel Berry from UNC, Grayson Allen from Duke, Abdul- Malik Abu, Leonard Freeman and Allerik Freeman from N.C. State and seniors from Wake Forest…The ACC All-Stars will be coached by UNC Legend Phil Ford…

Tickets will be $12.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door on Monday April 9….

Tickets will be on sale at Southeast Guilford HS and at the Southeast Guilford Middle School…

Order tickets on-line at www.carolinabarnstormng.com….

Up next the introduction of Phil Ford and Pet Sumner talks about this year’s ACC All-Stars tour and he takes a look at the past….

