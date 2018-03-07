HPU Men’s Basketball Announces Leadership Change

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University athletics director Dan Hauser and Scott Cherry have mutually agreed to a change in the head coach leadership of the men’s basketball program, effective immediately.

“I would like to thank Scott Cherry for his leadership and commitment to our men’s basketball program and the High Point community over the last nine years,” Hauser said.

“I want to thank Dr. Qubein, Dan Hauser and the High Point community for the opportunity to be the head coach the men’s basketball program,” Cherry said. “I received tremendous support that helped us achieve great things on the court and in the classroom. I want to thank my current players and all my former players for their hard work and dedication. I wish all the best in the future for the program and University.”

Cherry joined the HPU staff in March 2009 and was the 11th head men’s basketball coach in school history. He compiled an overall record of 146-134 with a 93-65 record in Big South play.

Off the court, academics have improved for the Panthers under the leadership of Cherry. High Point earned an NBAC Team Academic Excellence Award for posting a program-record cumulative GPA of 3.003 for the 2016-17 school year. The Panthers were one of two Big South schools to be honored.

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately. The HPU athletics department will not make further comments on the search until the process is complete.