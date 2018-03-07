Elon Women’s Golf Holds Steady in Final Round of River Landing Classic

WALLACE, N.C. – Adel Vadkerti fired a one-under 71 over her final 18 holes to help the Elon University women’s golf team earn a ninth-place finish at the 2018 River Landing Classic on Tuesday, March 6.

FINAL RESULTS

The Highlights

Heather Munro carded a round of even par on Tuesday to tie for 27th out of 83 players. Elon’s top finisher, Munro finished the three-round event with a mark of 223. Munro’s 40 pars were tied for the third most in the tournament.

Vadkerti would finish with a tournament score of 225 to place 40th. She was one of two Phoenix golfers to post nine total birdies, including four over her final 18 holes.

One stroke back in a tie for 41st was Aurelia Hamm. She had seven total birdies and 35 pars over her three rounds on her way to a score of 226.

Hilda Kristjansdottir, who also had nine birdies, placed in a tie for 45th after a final round 77 gave her a 227 over the two days. Finally, Katherine Reilly’s 238 earned her a share of 67th place.

Michaela Cox competed as an individual and finished tied for 80th with a 261.

Up Next

The Phoenix will be off until March 25 when it opens play at the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate hosted by Georgia State in Stockbridge, Ga.

2018 River Landing Classic

March 5-6 | Wallace, N.C.

Team Standings

1. #50 Campbell (286-286-285–857) -7

2. #31 East Carolina (303-285-280–868) +4

3. Memphis (283-297-291–871) +7

4. Charlotte (301-291-287–879) +15

5. Marshall (295-294-293–882) +18

T6. Central Arkansas (301-298-288–887) +23

T6. Rutgers (304-296-287–887) +23

8. UNCW (302-292-301–895) +31

9. Elon (296-306-295–897) +33

10. Seton Hall (315-302-293–910) +46

11. Wofford (310-300-307–917) +53

12. High Point (303-316-299–918) +54

13. Appalachian State (306-303-310–919) +55

14. Western Carolina (327-327-307–961) +97

Elon Standings

T27. Heather Munro (73-78-72–223) +7

40. Adel Vadkerti (72-82-71–225) +9

T41. Aurelia Hamm (74-77-75–226) +10

T45. Hilda Kristjansdottir (78-72-77–227) +11

T67. Katherine Reilly (77-79-82–238) +22

T80. Michaela Cox* (89-86-86–261) +45

* competing as an individual