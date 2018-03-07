Cox’s Record Breaking Day Helps Pride To Opening Day Sweep At Snowbird Classic

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Greensboro College softball team opened their spring break trip to the Snowbird Softball Classic with a pair of wins over the Golden Eagles of St. Joseph’s College Wednesday.

Greensboro topped the Golden Eagles in five innings, 8-0 in Game 1 before taking the nightcap, 5-4.

“Today we went out and competed like we knew we could,” Head Coach Teresa Fister said. “We are looking forward to continuing to work together each game.”

Game One

Greensboro took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Taylor Little hit a single to plate Jasmine Worthy from second base.

The Pride was then able to extend their lead to 5-0 with a four-run second inning before ending the game with a three-run fifth inning.

In the second inning, Hayley Tickle reached on a SJC error, allowing Allyson Loy to score before Melissa Garcia hit a two RBI single to make the score 4-0.

Later in the inning, Garcia came across for the final run of the inning off another RBI hit by Little.

In the fifth, Worthy hit a two RBI double before Little tallied her third RBI of the game.

Greensboro tallied 13 hits in the game, while the Golden Eagles had only one.

Worthy and Little both had a team-high three hits, while Garcia, Loy and Kaylee Johnson had two hits apiece. Maddy Wetherholt earned her sixth win of the season after striking out four batters over five innings.

Game 2

Greensboro took a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the first inning where freshman pitcher Cheyanne Cox took over the game.

Cox struck out the side in the inning before doing it once again in the second inning after Greensboro extended their lead to 3-0.

With the Pride holding on to the three-run lead heading into the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Golden Eagles were able to tally one run to pull within 3-1, while Cox struck out two more batters.

Greensboro then responded back to score their final two runs of the game in the fifth inning as Loy and Hanna Stackhouse had RBI hits.

The Golden Eagles tried to battle back in the seventh inning, scoring two runs, but Cox shut the door to record her second win of the season.

Cox, who tied the single-game strikeout record (13) earlier in the season, broke the Pride’s single-game record with 15 strikeouts.

In the win, Greensboro tallied 14 hits as Stackhouse had a team-leading three hits to go along with one RBI. Worthy, Garcia, Loy and Johnson each had two hits.

The Pride will wrap up their trip Thursday when they take on the Golden Eagles two more times. For more information on Greensboro College softball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.