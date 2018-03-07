Boys and Girls High School Basketball All-District 7 Teams for 2018

Posted by Andy Durham on March 7, 2018 at 1:55 pm under High School | 3 Comments to Read

*****Players nominated and voted on by all of the High School Basketball Coaches who are members of the North Carolina Coaches Association……*****

District 7 – MEN *****Player of Year*****
Player of the Year-Isaiah Bigelow(Smith High School)

           First Name  Last Name     Grade     School
1st Team**   Isaiah    Bigelow       12        Ben L. Smith******
1st Team     Daivien   Williamson    12        W-S Prep
1st Team     Jalen     Cone          10        Walkertown
1st Team     Isaiah    Wilkins       12        Mount Tabor
1st Team     Jaylen    Alston        12        Eastern Guilford
2nd Team     Andy      Pack          12        Northern Guilford
2nd Team     Anthony   Hicks         12        North Forsyth
2nd Team     Jahlen    King          12        Page
2nd Team     Cameron   Whiteside     12        Thomasville
2nd Team     Christian Hampton       10        Northwest Guilford
3rd Team     Camren    Hayes         10        Ben L. Smith
3rd Team     Mysta     Goodloe       11        RJ Reynolds
3rd Team     Dean      Reiber        10        Northwest Guilford
3rd Team     Satchel   Hester        12        North Davidson
3rd Team-tie Chaz      Gwyn          11        W-S Prep
3rd Team-tie Themus    Fulks         11        North Davidson

Coach of Yr Derrick Partee Ben L. Smith

District 7 – WOMEN *******Player of Year*****
Elissa Cunane-Player of the Year(Northern Guilford High School)

                  First Name Last Name     Grade     School
1st Team**        Elissa     Cunane        12        Northern Guilford*****
1st Team          Elizabeth  Kitley        11        Northwest Guilford
1st Team          Lauren     Carter        12        Southwest Guilford
1st Team          Skyler     Curran        12        West Forsyth
1st Team          Jazmin     Harris        12        Eastern Guilford
2nd Team          Amaya      Tucker        12        Reagan
2nd Team          Faith      Price         11        Southwest Guilford
2nd Team          Nichelle   Jeffries      12        Northeast Guilford
2nd Team          Symphony   Jackson       11        Dudley
2nd Team          Dee        Long          12        Thomasville
3rd Team          Bria       Gibbs         12        Northwest Guilford
3rd Team          Kiera      Williams      11        High Point Central
3rd Team          Lyrik      Thorne        11        Ledford
3rd Team          Lindsay    Gauldin       12        Northwest Guilford
3rd Team-tie      Callie     Scheier       11        West Forsyth
3rd Team-tie      Kennedi    Simmons       10        Southeast Guilford

Coach of Yr Darlene Joyner Northwest Guilford

  • Politics said,

    Where is Montez Venable on these three teams? I will call this like it is, Montez has better numbers and these other coaches were torched by him but yet Northwest gets two guys and so does North Davidson, what a joke. Just curious who is the district supervisor, don’t worry I already know. One word, politics. It’s a shame that Montez, a senior, gets snubbed for someone’s personal preference or agenda.

  • always said,

    Always politricks in sports. Especially when newest involved. Congrats to the young men and women. Yeah I do not quite get the 2 boys tied smdh never seen that b4.

  • Andy Durham said,

    I was wondering the same thing…Where is Montez Venable, from Eastern Guilford High School???

    No disrespect towards the other young men that made the teams 1 through 3, but Montez Venable belongs on here somewhere……

