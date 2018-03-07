Boys and Girls High School Basketball All-District 7 Teams for 2018

*****Players nominated and voted on by all of the High School Basketball Coaches who are members of the North Carolina Coaches Association……*****

District 7 – MEN *****Player of Year*****

Player of the Year-Isaiah Bigelow(Smith High School)

First Name Last Name Grade School 1st Team** Isaiah Bigelow 12 Ben L. Smith****** 1st Team Daivien Williamson 12 W-S Prep 1st Team Jalen Cone 10 Walkertown 1st Team Isaiah Wilkins 12 Mount Tabor 1st Team Jaylen Alston 12 Eastern Guilford 2nd Team Andy Pack 12 Northern Guilford 2nd Team Anthony Hicks 12 North Forsyth 2nd Team Jahlen King 12 Page 2nd Team Cameron Whiteside 12 Thomasville 2nd Team Christian Hampton 10 Northwest Guilford 3rd Team Camren Hayes 10 Ben L. Smith 3rd Team Mysta Goodloe 11 RJ Reynolds 3rd Team Dean Reiber 10 Northwest Guilford 3rd Team Satchel Hester 12 North Davidson 3rd Team-tie Chaz Gwyn 11 W-S Prep 3rd Team-tie Themus Fulks 11 North Davidson

Coach of Yr Derrick Partee Ben L. Smith

District 7 – WOMEN *******Player of Year*****

Elissa Cunane-Player of the Year(Northern Guilford High School)

First Name Last Name Grade School 1st Team** Elissa Cunane 12 Northern Guilford***** 1st Team Elizabeth Kitley 11 Northwest Guilford 1st Team Lauren Carter 12 Southwest Guilford 1st Team Skyler Curran 12 West Forsyth 1st Team Jazmin Harris 12 Eastern Guilford 2nd Team Amaya Tucker 12 Reagan 2nd Team Faith Price 11 Southwest Guilford 2nd Team Nichelle Jeffries 12 Northeast Guilford 2nd Team Symphony Jackson 11 Dudley 2nd Team Dee Long 12 Thomasville 3rd Team Bria Gibbs 12 Northwest Guilford 3rd Team Kiera Williams 11 High Point Central 3rd Team Lyrik Thorne 11 Ledford 3rd Team Lindsay Gauldin 12 Northwest Guilford 3rd Team-tie Callie Scheier 11 West Forsyth 3rd Team-tie Kennedi Simmons 10 Southeast Guilford

Coach of Yr Darlene Joyner Northwest Guilford