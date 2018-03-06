North Davidson vs Atkins Boys Lacrosse Results
North Davidson won against Atkins 5 to 4 in Winston Monday Night.
Goals from:
Josh Sicignano – 2
Will Bates – 1
Justin Barry – 1
Myles Grogan – 1
Justin Raver – 1 Assist
Goalie Bryson Miller – 7 saves
Defensive Standouts – Dillon Dooley and Jack Crater.
North play home vs West Forsyth Wednesday at 6pm on Palmer Field in Welcome.
