Joe Sirera(News and Record) comes out a Winner in the Associated Press Sports Writers Contest(Wilkerson-New making news too)

High School writer for the News and Record and for www.greensboro.com/HSXtra, Joe Sirera, has been named a Winner in the Associated Press writing and sections contest and Joe brought home the AP honors in the Multimedia Category and right along with Joe, comes the News and Record’s fairly new man, Brant Wilkerson-New, bringing home an AP award too….Here is some of the info, even though what I was able to pick up from LinkedIn was still limited, here with go, with Joe, making the show and Brant Wilkerson-New, being the ‘New Kid on the Block’…..

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Seven media groups won ”Grand Slam” honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors’ writing and sections contest that was held this week.

Newspapers with a circulation of 30-75,000

MULTIMEDIA

Staff, Lincoln (Nebraska.) Journal Star; Tony Paul, Adam Graham, Detroit News; *****Joe Sirera, News & Record (North Carolina);***** Caitlyn Stroh, Alex Slitz, Jay Pilgreen, Matt Goins, Lexington Herald-Leader; *****Brant Wilkerson-New, News & Record (North Carolina).*****