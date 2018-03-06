HPU Women’s Lacrosse: Perrotta, Hormes Pick Up Big South Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two members of the High Point University women’s lacrosse team picked up Big South weekly honors, the conference announced Tuesday (March 6). Senior midfielder Erica Perrotta has been named the Big South Offensive Player of the Week, while freshman attacker Abby Hormes has be honored as the conference Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.

With the honor, Perrotta becomes the first Big South women’s lacrosse player to be named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week in the same season. Perrotta was named Defensive Player of the Week on Feb. 13. The senior tied a career high with seven points on four goals and three assists and scored the overtime winner at Elon on Thursday (March 1). Perrotta also assisted on Hormes’ goal with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Hormes picked up her second-straight Freshman of the Week honor after scoring her third-consecutive hat trick. She scored her three goals at Elon on three shots, including the game-tying goal with 12 seconds to go.

Next up, the Panthers travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to take on Marist on Saturday (March 10) at 1 p.m.