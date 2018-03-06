HPU Women’s Golf: Smith Smashes School-Record Low Round at River Landing

WALLACE, N.C. — Senior Cayla Smith broke the low round program record as the High Point University women’s golf team finished action at the River Landing Classic Tuesday (March 6) at the River Landing Golf Club (Par 72 – 6,082 yards) in Wallace, N.C.

The Panthers improved on their second-round score by 17 strokes with an 11-over 299 in the final round, finishing the tournament 12th overall with a score of 918.

Smith broke the school record with a final-round score of 66, two better than the previous record of 68 held by Smith, Danielle Fuss and Sarah Bae. The Panther senior recorded six birdies with no bogeys in the record round. Her round of 66 was the low round of the tournament. Smith finished the tournament tied for 23rd at 6-over.

“Obviously I’m very happy for Cayla, she’s had a round like that coming for a while now, so to see her do it in bogey-free fashion was pretty special,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We got off to a great start yesterday and posted a respectable score against a very tough field to close it out today. We’re doing a lot of good things and the all the pieces are in place. It’s just time to pull a full event together, so we will take a few days off then practice hard before hitting the road to Florida.”

Sophomore Tonrak Tasaso placed in a tie for 45th at 11-over after shooting a final-round 75. Sophomore Samantha Vodry and freshman Anna Holmberg recorded 79’s on Tuesday, with Holmber finishing in a tie for 59th overall (+18) and Vodry placing 71st (+23). Sophomore Anna-Marie Kuenzle finished 74th after shooting a final-round 81.

Next up, the Panthers will compete at the MSU Citrus Challenge March 18-20 at the RedTail Golf Club in Sorrento, Fla.