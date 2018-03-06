Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/6/18) in and around Guilford County:Several Games have already been POSTPONED due to the Weather
Games scheduled to be played today, unless the rain washes them out…
+++++Looks like NO GAMES for today….If anybody gets a game in today, they deserve a gold star and a purple heart and maybe some sort of FREE psychiatric examination…..+++++
*****Do you you anybody will be able to play tomorrow/Wednesday??? It is going to be real wet…..*****
(Click On Carolina Acceleration, and find out more about them, here at this site.)
BASEBALL:
Greensboro Day School(1-1) at North Raleigh Christian(0-1) 5pm
High Point Christian(2-2) at WS Reynolds(0-2) 5pm…Postponed
*****East Forsyth(2-1) at Northwest Guilford(2-1) 6pm…Postponed and will now play on Wednesday at 6pm******
Smith(0-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-0) 6pm
High Point Central(0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(2-0) 6pm
Asheboro(0-1) at Southeast Guilford(1-0) 7pm
McMichael(1-0) at Northern Guilford(0-2) 7pm
Mount Tabor(0-2) at Western Guilford(1-0) 7pm
*****Burlington Williams(0-2) at Eastern Guilford(0-1) 7pm…Postponed
rescheduled for Wednesday, 3/7/18- game times the same.*****
High Point Andrews(0-0) at Jordan Matthews(1-1) 7pm…Postponed
*****Make up Dates for T. Wingate Andrews:*****
Baseball at Jordan-Matthews Today has been rescheduled for Wednesday March 7th at 5:30 pm
Softball at Home vs Jordan Matthews has been rescheduled to Monday March 12th at 6:00 pm
Track & Field vs HP Central scheduled for March 7th moved to Monday March 26th at 4:30 pm
Wilkes Central(1-1) at Glenn(2-0) 7pm…..Postponed
Reidsville(0-2) at Chatham Central(0-1) 7pm
Rockingham County(1-1) at Western Alamance(1-0) 7pm…Postponed
Bishop McGuinness vs. North Wilkes….Postponed
******Changes for Ragsdale Baseball:*****
Ragsdale JV Baseball will host Trinity, Wednesday, March 7th, 6:00 PM start
Ragsdale Varsity Baseball will host Trinity, Thursday, March 8th, 5:00 PM start
SOFTBALL:
Forsyth Country Day vs. Caldwell Academy 3:30pm at Proehlific Park
East Forsyth at Northwest Guilford(1-0) 5pm….NWG softball now being coached by Mike Everett
*****The Vikings started out strong with a win at Southwestern Randolph last night, final score 17-4.*****
WS Reynolds at Dudley(0-1) 5:30pm
Trinity(1-1) at Page(0-1) 5:30pm
*****Asheboro at Southeast Guilford(1-0) 6pm…..Postponed…Softball has been postponed until 3/7/2018 vs Asheboro(pending field conditions)*****
Mount Tabor at Western Guilford 6pm
*****Burlington Williams(0-1) at Eastern Guilford 6pm…Postponed
rescheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18- game time 6:00 pm.*****
Jordan Matthews(2-0) at High Point Andrews 6pm…Postponed
Smith at Southwest Guilford(1-0) 7pm….Postponed… make up date Thursday 3/8 – 7Pm @SWG
McMichael at Northern Guilford 7pm
High Point Central(0-0) at Glenn(2-0) 7pm
*****Southeast Guilford soccer and lacrosse:
Women’s soccer vs HP Central postponed and has been rescheduled for 3/7/2018
Varsity at 6:00pm. Simenon Stadium
Men’s lacrosse has been canceled and will be reschedule on 3/29/2018 vs Burlington Williams
Varsity @ 7pm
*****Eastern Guilford Athletics update:*****
PLEASE NOTE ALL CHANGES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATER TODAY-
MEN’S GOLF-
The away men’s golf match scheduled for today, 3/6/18 vs. Western Alamance has been postponed.
The home men’s golf match scheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18, vs. Northern Guilford- The opponent has changed- EG will play Western Alamance- not Northern Guilford.
BASEBALL-
The home JV/Varsity baseball games vs. Williams scheduled for today, 3/6/18, have been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, 3/7/18- game times the same.
SOFTBALL-
The home varsity softball game vs. Williams scheduled for today, 3/6/18, has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18- game time 6:00 pm.
LACROSSE-
The home lacrosse game vs. Southern Alamance scheduled for today, 3/6/18, has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18- game time 6:00 pm.
Viking Parent said,
The Vikings started out strong with a win at Southwestern Randolph last night, final score 17-4.
Drew said,
East Forsyth at Northwest Guilford is postponed to tomorrow at 6pm.
drob1211 said,
Eastern Guilford postponed until tomorrow
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.