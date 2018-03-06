Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/6/18) in and around Guilford County:Several Games have already been POSTPONED due to the Weather

Games scheduled to be played today, unless the rain washes them out…

+++++Looks like NO GAMES for today….If anybody gets a game in today, they deserve a gold star and a purple heart and maybe some sort of FREE psychiatric examination…..+++++

*****Do you you anybody will be able to play tomorrow/Wednesday??? It is going to be real wet…..*****

BASEBALL:

Greensboro Day School(1-1) at North Raleigh Christian(0-1) 5pm

High Point Christian(2-2) at WS Reynolds(0-2) 5pm…Postponed

*****East Forsyth(2-1) at Northwest Guilford(2-1) 6pm…Postponed and will now play on Wednesday at 6pm******

Smith(0-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-0) 6pm

High Point Central(0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(2-0) 6pm

Asheboro(0-1) at Southeast Guilford(1-0) 7pm

McMichael(1-0) at Northern Guilford(0-2) 7pm

Mount Tabor(0-2) at Western Guilford(1-0) 7pm

*****Burlington Williams(0-2) at Eastern Guilford(0-1) 7pm…Postponed

rescheduled for Wednesday, 3/7/18- game times the same.*****

High Point Andrews(0-0) at Jordan Matthews(1-1) 7pm…Postponed

*****Make up Dates for T. Wingate Andrews:*****

Baseball at Jordan-Matthews Today has been rescheduled for Wednesday March 7th at 5:30 pm

Softball at Home vs Jordan Matthews has been rescheduled to Monday March 12th at 6:00 pm

Track & Field vs HP Central scheduled for March 7th moved to Monday March 26th at 4:30 pm

Wilkes Central(1-1) at Glenn(2-0) 7pm…..Postponed

Reidsville(0-2) at Chatham Central(0-1) 7pm

Rockingham County(1-1) at Western Alamance(1-0) 7pm…Postponed

Bishop McGuinness vs. North Wilkes….Postponed

******Changes for Ragsdale Baseball:*****

Ragsdale JV Baseball will host Trinity, Wednesday, March 7th, 6:00 PM start

Ragsdale Varsity Baseball will host Trinity, Thursday, March 8th, 5:00 PM start

SOFTBALL:

Forsyth Country Day vs. Caldwell Academy 3:30pm at Proehlific Park

East Forsyth at Northwest Guilford(1-0) 5pm….NWG softball now being coached by Mike Everett

*****The Vikings started out strong with a win at Southwestern Randolph last night, final score 17-4.*****

WS Reynolds at Dudley(0-1) 5:30pm

Trinity(1-1) at Page(0-1) 5:30pm

*****Asheboro at Southeast Guilford(1-0) 6pm…..Postponed…Softball has been postponed until 3/7/2018 vs Asheboro(pending field conditions)*****

Mount Tabor at Western Guilford 6pm

*****Burlington Williams(0-1) at Eastern Guilford 6pm…Postponed

rescheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18- game time 6:00 pm.*****

Jordan Matthews(2-0) at High Point Andrews 6pm…Postponed

Smith at Southwest Guilford(1-0) 7pm….Postponed… make up date Thursday 3/8 – 7Pm @SWG

McMichael at Northern Guilford 7pm

High Point Central(0-0) at Glenn(2-0) 7pm

*****Southeast Guilford soccer and lacrosse:

Women’s soccer vs HP Central postponed and has been rescheduled for 3/7/2018

Varsity at 6:00pm. Simenon Stadium

Men’s lacrosse has been canceled and will be reschedule on 3/29/2018 vs Burlington Williams

Varsity @ 7pm

*****Eastern Guilford Athletics update:*****

PLEASE NOTE ALL CHANGES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATER TODAY-

MEN’S GOLF-

The away men’s golf match scheduled for today, 3/6/18 vs. Western Alamance has been postponed.

The home men’s golf match scheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18, vs. Northern Guilford- The opponent has changed- EG will play Western Alamance- not Northern Guilford.

BASEBALL-

The home JV/Varsity baseball games vs. Williams scheduled for today, 3/6/18, have been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, 3/7/18- game times the same.

SOFTBALL-

The home varsity softball game vs. Williams scheduled for today, 3/6/18, has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18- game time 6:00 pm.

LACROSSE-

The home lacrosse game vs. Southern Alamance scheduled for today, 3/6/18, has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 3/8/18- game time 6:00 pm.