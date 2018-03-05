T. Wingate Andrews HS Athletics for the Week of 3/5-3/10/18:Baseball, Softball, Outdoor Track and Field
Monday, March 05
No events scheduled
Tuesday, March 06
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball Jordan-Matthews High School Home
7:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball Jordan-Matthews High School Away
Wednesday, March 07
4:30 PM Men’s Varsity Outdoor Track High Point Central High School Home
4:30 PM Women’s Varsity Outdoor
Track High Point Central High School Home
5:30 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball Oak Grove High School Away
Thursday, March 08
5:00 PM Women’s Varsity Softball North Forsyth High School Game 1 Double header Home
6:30 PM Women’s Varsity Softball North Forsyth High School Game 2 Double header Home
Friday, March 09
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Baseball Jordan-Matthews High School Home
