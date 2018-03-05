Southwest Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 3/5-3/10/18:Busy start to the week for Men’s Golf with matches Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Monday, March 05
3:30 PM Mens Varsity Golf R J Reynolds High School Home
4:30 PM Mens Varsity Tennis Grimsley High School Home
5:00 PM Womens Varsity Soccer Triad Women’s Challenge @ Bryan Park Away
5:30 PM Womens Junior Varsity Soccer West Forsyth High School Home
6:30 PM 2018 Winter Sport’s Banquet (School)
Tuesday, March 06
3:30 PM Mens Varsity Golf Tri Match vs. NWGHS/Ragsdale Home
4:30 PM Mens Varsity Tennis R J Reynolds High School Away
5:00 PM Mens Varsity Baseball Ben L. Smith High School Home
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Softball Southeast Guilford High School Home
5:30 PM Womens Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Home
7:00 PM Womens Varsity Softball Ben L. Smith High School Home
7:15 PM Mens Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Home
Wednesday, March 07
3:30 PM Mens Varsity Golf High Point Central High School Away
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Conference Meet vs. Dudley/N. Forsyth Home
5:00 PM Mens Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Home
5:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Away
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Softball Cancelled- Glenn Home
5:30 PM Womens Junior Varsity Soccer Ledford Senior High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Soccer Triad Women’s Challenge @ Bryan Park Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Softball Glenn Home
7:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Lacrosse West Forsyth High School Away
Thursday, March 08
4:30 PM Mens Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Away
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Softball Ledford Senior High School Home
5:30 PM Womens Varsity Lacrosse Ragsdale High School Home
7:15 PM Mens Varsity Lacrosse Ragsdale High School Home
Friday, March 09
4:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Baseball Dudley Senior High School Away
5:15 PM Womens Junior Varsity Soccer Northwest Senior High School Home
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Lacrosse Ronald Reagan High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Soccer Triad Women’s Challenge @ Bryan Park Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Softball Dudley Senior High School Away
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Baseball Dudley Senior High School Away
7:00 PM Womens Varsity Lacrosse Western Guilford High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Lacrosse Ronald Reagan High School Away
Saturday, March 10
No events scheduled
