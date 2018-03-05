NCHSAA State Basketball Finals

Dean E. Smith Center, UNC – Chapel Hill, NC

12:05 pm: 2A Women
#3 North Pitt vs. #3 North Wilkes

2:35 pm: 2A Men
#9 Greene Central vs. #2 Forest Hills

5:05 pm: 4A Women
#1 Southeast Raleigh vs. Northwest Guilford

7:35 pm: 4A Men
#3 Heritage vs. #2 Independence

Reynolds Coliseum, NCSU – Raleigh, NC

12:05 pm: 1A Women
#1 Pamlico Co. vs. #1 Mount Airy

2:35 pm: 1A Men
#3 Pamlico Co. vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep

5:05 pm: 3A Women
#2 Northern Guilford vs. #1 Jacksonville

7:35 pm: 3A Men
#1 Northside-Jacksonville vs. #1 Cox Mill

