NCHSAA State Basketball Finals
Dean E. Smith Center, UNC – Chapel Hill, NC
12:05 pm: 2A Women
#3 North Pitt vs. #3 North Wilkes
2:35 pm: 2A Men
#9 Greene Central vs. #2 Forest Hills
5:05 pm: 4A Women
#1 Southeast Raleigh vs. Northwest Guilford
7:35 pm: 4A Men
#3 Heritage vs. #2 Independence
Reynolds Coliseum, NCSU – Raleigh, NC
12:05 pm: 1A Women
#1 Pamlico Co. vs. #1 Mount Airy
2:35 pm: 1A Men
#3 Pamlico Co. vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep
5:05 pm: 3A Women
#2 Northern Guilford vs. #1 Jacksonville
7:35 pm: 3A Men
#1 Northside-Jacksonville vs. #1 Cox Mill
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.