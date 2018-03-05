Kristjansdottir Paces Elon Women’s Golf Phoenix Through Two Rounds

WALLACE, N.C. – The Elon University women’s golf team followed up a first-round 296 with a second-round score of 306 to sit ninth at the conclusion of the first day of action at the River Landing Classic.

Rounds 1-2

The Highlights

Hilda Kristjansdottir matched the best 36-hole start of her career by posting a 150 after her two rounds on Monday. Her six birdies are tied for the fourth-most in the field of 83 players. Kristjansdottir will enter Tuesday’s final round in a tie for 26th place.

A pair of Phoenix golfers sit in a tie for 33rd with a two-round mark of 151. Heather Munroopened the tournament with a 73, while Aurelia Hamm carded a 74 over her first 18 holes. Munro’s 26 pars are tied for fourth in the field, while Hamm finished with 25 pars.

Adel Vadkerti shot an even-par 72 in round one and ended the day tied for 53rd with a score of 154. Her five birdies are tied for the fifth-most through 36 holes.

Katherine Reilly posted a two-round score of 156 to sit in 58th place with a round to go.

Competing as an individual, Michaela Cox shot a 175 and is tied for 79th.

Up Next

The final round of the River Landing Classic will be contested on Tuesday, March 6, at the River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, N.C. Play will begin at 9 a.m.

2018 River Landing Classic

March 5-6 | Wallace, N.C.

Team Standings

1. #50 Campbell (286-286–572) -4

2. Memphis (283-297–580) +4

3. #31 East Carolina (303-285–588) +12

4. Marshall (295-294–589) +13

5. Charlotte (301-291–592) +16

6. UNCW (302-292–594) +18

7. Central Arkansas (301-298–599) +23

8. Rutgers (304-296–600) +24

9. Elon (296-306–602) +26

10. Appalachian State (306-303–609) +33

11. Wofford (310-300–610) +34

12. Seton Hall (315-302–617) +41

13. High Point (303-316–619) +43

14. Western Carolina (327-327–654) +78

Elon Standings

T26. Hilda Kristjansdottir (78-72–150) +6

T33. Heather Munro (73-78–151) +7

T33. Aurelia Hamm (74-77–151) +7

T53. Adel Vadkerti (72-82–154) +10

T58. Katherine Reilly (77-79–156) +12

T79. Michaela Cox* (89-86–175) +31

* competing as an individual