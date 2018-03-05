HPU Women’s Golf Finishes First Day of River Landing Classic

WALLACE, N.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team concluded action on the first day of the River Landing Classic Monday (March 5) at the River Landing Golf Club (Par 72 – 6,082 yards) in Wallace, N.C.

The Panthers finished the first day in 13th place with a two-round score of 619 after posting rounds of 303 and 316. The first round saw HPU tie with No. 31 East Carolina.

After two rounds, sophomore Tonrak Tasaso leads the team in a tie for 41st overall at 8-over 152 with rounds of 78 and 74. Freshman Anna Holmberg is in 57th at 11-over 155, while senior Cayla Smith is a shot behind at 156.

Sophomores Samantha Vodry and Anna-Marie Kuenzle are tied at 160. Kuenzle led HPU in the first round with a 2-over 74.

The tournament concludes Tuesday (March 6) with the third and final round beginning at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.