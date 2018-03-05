High School Baseball Today(3/5/18) with Conference Games going on and several Non-conference meetings set
*****On the schedule for Monday March 5, 2018:*****
Ragsdale(2-0) at WS Reagan(1-0) 5pm
Carmel Christian(1-0) at Caldwell Academy(0-0) 5:30pm
Northeast Guilford(0-1) at Eastern Alamance(1-0) 7pm….Mid-State 3-A Conference Game….
Page(3-0) at Southern Guilford(0-1) 5pm JV’s/7pm Varsity….Adam Gunn now coaching SG…
Grimsley(1-1) at West Forsyth(2-0) 7pm
Person County(1-0) at Morehead(2-0) 7pm….Mid-State 3-A Conference Game….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.