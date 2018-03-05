Greensboro College Women’s Lacrosse Falls To Pilgrims

Women’s Lacrosse Falls To Pilgrims

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team fell to the Pilgrims of New England College Sunday, 14-9.

The Pride put up the first goal when Kara Whitson laced the ball into the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

The Pilgrims tied the game less than one minute later, but Peyton Joyce gave Greensboro the lead back after scoring on a free position shot.

New England then responded with a three-goal rally to take a 4-2 lead.

The Pride refused to fold and they sparked a three-goal rally of their own to take back the lead at 5-4.

Whitson started up the rally with a goal off a free position shot and Madison Blashaw followed suit with back-to-back goals.

Greensboro was able to record one more goal before going into the half, but New England went into halftime with a 10-6 edge.

At the start of the half, New England’s offense stayed hot locked in the five-point victory.

“Today was a tough game for us, ” Coach Jena Miller said. “We got down and couldn’t quite fight our way back.

“We need to come back next week focused for our next two conference games.”

Joyce, Whitson and Blashaw finished with three goals apiece.

The Pride women will return to the field when they travel to LaGrange College 12 p.m. Saturday.