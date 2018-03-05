Greensboro College Pride Men’s Baseball Holds On To Defeat Pirates, 10-7

Pride Men Hold On To Defeat Pirates, 10-7

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s lacrosse team held off the Pirates of Hampton University for their fifth straight victory Sunday, 10-7.

The Pride opened up the game with four consecutive goals that went unanswered for nine minutes into the first quarter.

Senior Victor Mehrtens started up the four-goal run for Greensboro. Austin Bane, Michael Halladay and Andrew Klementz tacked on one goal apiece to extend the Pride’s lead to 4-0.

The Pirates were able to score two goals before the second quarter ended, but Klementz was able to tack on another goal for the Pride.

With Klementz’s goal, Greensboro went into halftime with a 5-2 lead.

When the second half commenced, Hampton’s offense began to click and were able to find the back of the net early, pulling to within two goals at 5-3.

Greensboro was once again able to pull away from the Pirates on back-to-back goals by Kyle Dahlin over a 30-second period to establish a 7-3 lead.

Once the Pride established the four-goal advantage, Hampton was able to pull back to within two goals, but Greensboro was able to hold onto lead and secure the three-goal victory.

“I am proud of the guys for battling today,” Head Coach Mike Foderaro said. “Five games in nine days is a grind, but the boys crushed it. What a way to start up spring break by getting the Greensboro College men’s lacrosse program’s first ever Division I victory.

“The boys are buzzing.”

Klementz ended the day with three goals, while Dahlin finished with two goals. Aiden Karmazinkski had a game-high three caused turnovers.

The Pride will be back on Pride Field Saturday at 12 p.m. when they host Hilbert College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.