Good News for local College Basketball Teams Tonight:UNCG Spartans win SoCon Tournament Championship/N.C. A&T Aggies survive Round One of MEAC Tourney(Both teams score 62 points)
from Twitter:
#MarchMadness ticket punched for UNCG after dancing past SoCon defending champs East Tennessee State, 62-47…
UNCG 62, East Tennessee State 47
UNCG Spartans headed to the NCAA Tournament……Their last appearance was back in 2001……
N.C. A&T 62, Delaware State 61 (OT)
Kam Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 2 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in his starting guard role for N.C. A&T Aggies….Kam Langley made the MEAC All-Freshman team for 2017-2018 and he was an NCHSAA 4-A Champion last year leading SWG to the State Title and now Kam Langley is helping Greensboro’s N.C. A&T in a leadership role….Remember 6 assists converts to 12 points and it may bring in more, in the man on the receiving end hits a three-pointer….Go Aggies and Go Hard, Kam Langley….
