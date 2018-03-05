Former Grimsley High School trainer and teacher has plead Guilty to taking indecent liberties with a Student

from Danielle Battaglia danielle.battaglia@greensboro.com:

GREENSBORO — A former Grimsley High School athletic trainer and health teacher must register for 30 years on the sex offender registry after pleading guilty to one count of indecent liberties with a female student.

Jeffrey Allen Guffey, 40, of 1632 Mount Hope Church Road in McLeansville, can petition for removal from the registry after 10 years.

Superior Court Judge Lindsay Davis suspended Guffey’s six-month prison sentence and gave him three years of probation.

