Elon’s Burnett(Southern Alamance HS) Claims Final CAA WBB Player of the Week Award of 2017-18

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s basketball senior guard Shay Burnett(Southern Alamance High School) has been named CAA Player of the Week by the Colonial Athletic Association on Monday, March 5. The honor is Burnett’s first weekly award of the season. Monday’s release is the final weekly honor release for the 2017-18 campaign.

(Way to play Shay, and she can hit the trey.)

Burnett had a monster all-around week, nearly averaging a triple-double with 12.0 points, 10.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game while recording the program’s second triple-double in program history in the final game in Alumni Gym on Thursday, March 1. In the game against William & Mary, Burnett scored 13 points, had 14 assists and pulled down 10 rebounds in the 82-61 win to close the historic building. On Sunday, March 3, against UNCW, Burnett had 11 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in the team’s 10th straight win to set a new Division I record for the program.

This season, Burnett has recorded both triple-doubles in Elon women’s basketball history. The first one came on Nov. 27, 2017, in a win against Coker.

Burnett shares the CAA Player of the Week honor this week with Kelsi Lidge of Drexel, who averaged 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to help Drexel claim a share of the regular-season title with James Madison and the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament. Delaware’s Justine Mascara earned CAA Rookie of the Week.

Carrying a 22-7 record at the conclusion of the regular season, Elon will head to Philadelphia this weekend for the CAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Phoenix will open its title defense on Thursday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. against sixth-seeded William & Mary. Should it advance, Elon will compete in the CAA Semifinals on Friday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. with the winner there moving on to the CAA Finals on Saturday, March 10, at 1 p.m.