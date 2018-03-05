Eastern Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 3/5-3/10/18:Softball goes Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday/Baseball on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

03/05/18 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

03/05/18 Monday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Postponed to TBA Walter Williams High School EGHS Tennis Courts

03/05/18 Monday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/05/18 Monday N/A 7:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center

03/06/18 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

03/06/18 Tuesday Golf V Boys A 3:30 PM Western Alamance High School Indian Valley

03/06/18 Tuesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School EG Baseball Field

03/06/18 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:30 PM Postponed to 3/8/2018 Multi-Team Meet- hosted by EA vs. EA, Graham, Williams

03/06/18 Tuesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School EG Softball Field

03/06/18 Tuesday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance Non-Conference Game Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/06/18 Tuesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Walter Williams High School EG Baseball Field

03/07/18 Wednesday Tennis V Boys A 4:00 PM Postponed to 4/19/2018 Southwestern Randolph High

03/07/18 Wednesday Softball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Morehead High School EG Softball Field

03/07/18 Wednesday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High

03/07/18 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Atkins High School Endowment Game Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/07/18 Wednesday Softball V Girls H 6:30 PM Morehead High School EG Softball Field

03/08/18 Thursday Golf V Boys H 3:30 PM Northern Guilford High School Non-Conference Match vs. NG Stoney Creek Golf Course

03/08/18 Thursday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Cancelled – Page High School EG Baseball Field

03/08/18 Thursday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Postponed to TBA Asheboro High School EGHS Tennis Courts

03/08/18 Thursday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:30 PM Multi-Team Meet hosted by EA vs. EA, Graham, Williams

03/08/18 Thursday Baseball V Boys H 6:00 PM Page High School EG Baseball Field

03/08/18 Thursday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Postponed to TBA Western Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/09/18 Friday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Baseball Field

03/09/18 Friday Softball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Softball Field

03/09/18 Friday Softball V Girls H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Softball Field

03/09/18 Friday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Baseball Field

03/09/18 Friday Lacrosse V Boys A 7:30 PM Northern Guilford High School