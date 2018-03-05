Dinah Neal(Northeast Guilford HS) becoming a ‘Big Wheel’ for the Barton College Women’s Basketball Team:Neal leads Bulldogs to Conference Carolinas Tournament Title and makes All-Tournament Team

*****Dinah Neal(Northeast Guilford High School) scores 25 points and leads her Barton College team to the Championship and named to the All-Tournament Team*****

WILSON, N.C. – Barton College punched its ticket to the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship with an 83-68 victory on Friday(March 2) against No. 4 seed King University. No. 3 seed Barton captured the Conference Carolinas Championship on its home-court as the Bulldogs will make their seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament under the direction of head coach Wendee Saintsing.

The victory was the 500th of Saintsing’s career at Barton as the 29th-year head coach became the 12th active NCAA Division II coach and 30th in Division II history to reach the 500-victory plateau. Saintsing has guided the women’s basketball program to 23 winning seasons during her tenure and notched ten 20-win seasons at BC.

The Conference Carolinas announced the All-Championship Team as Junior Dinah Neal(Northeast Guilford High School) and senior Tatyana Jackson each earned spots on the team, while junior Kianna Wynn was named the Championship Most Outstanding Player.

**********Dinah Neal(Northeast Guilford HS) dropped a game-high 25 points for BC on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor and went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line. Neal also added six rebounds and three assists….**********