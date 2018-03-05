College Men’s Tennis Results – Pfeiffer 8, Guilford 1
MISENHEIMER, N.C. – Bjorn Barwinski won at first singles and first doubles in Pfeiffer University’s 8-1 tennis win over visiting Guilford College Sunday afternoon.
Barwinski teamed with Thomas Hubble for an 8-0 first-doubles triumph over the Quakers’ Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb before a straight-set singles win over Tate Godwin. Hubble played the second-singles match and yielded only one game to Robb in a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Pfeiffer (6-1) won two of the three doubles matches and all six singles bouts. Eduan Louw teamed with Ethan Elliott for a narrow 9-7 third-doubles win over Godwin and Kai Glass. Louw topped the Quakers’ Graham Pearson at third singles, 6-3, 6-3.
Pearson and Chasen Chacon captured the second-doubles tilt, 8-3, over Pfeiffer’s Raul Ruiz and Trey Speight.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers (2-2) visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (3/10) at 2:00 p.m.
2017-18 Guilford College Tennis
Guilford vs Pfeiffer (Mar 04, 2018)
Pfeiffer 8, Guilford 1
Mar 04, 2018 at Misenheimer, NC (Knapp Tennis Center)
Singles competition
1. Bjorn Barwinski (PU) def. Tate Godwin (GC) 6-0, 6-2
2. Thomas Hubble (PU) def. Mason Robb (GC) 6-0, 6-1
3. Eduan Louw (PU) def. Graham Pearson (GC) 6-3, 6-3
4. David Weir (PU) def. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-3, 6-3
5. Raul Ruiz (PU) def. Chasen Chacon (GC) 6-2, 6-1
6. Trey Speight (PU) def. Logan Glass (GC) 7-5, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Thomas Hubble/Bjorn Barwinski (PU) def. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) 8-0
2. Chasen Chacon/Graham Pearson (GC) def. Raul Ruiz/Trey Speight (PU) 8-3
3. Eduan Louw/Ethan Elliott (PU) def. Tate Godwin/Logan Glass (GC) 9-7
Match Notes
Guilford 2-2
Pfeiffer 6-1
nonconference match
T-3:00
A-35
