College Men’s Tennis Results – Pfeiffer 8, Guilford 1

MISENHEIMER, N.C. – Bjorn Barwinski won at first singles and first doubles in Pfeiffer University’s 8-1 tennis win over visiting Guilford College Sunday afternoon.

Barwinski teamed with Thomas Hubble for an 8-0 first-doubles triumph over the Quakers’ Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb before a straight-set singles win over Tate Godwin. Hubble played the second-singles match and yielded only one game to Robb in a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Pfeiffer (6-1) won two of the three doubles matches and all six singles bouts. Eduan Louw teamed with Ethan Elliott for a narrow 9-7 third-doubles win over Godwin and Kai Glass. Louw topped the Quakers’ Graham Pearson at third singles, 6-3, 6-3.

Pearson and Chasen Chacon captured the second-doubles tilt, 8-3, over Pfeiffer’s Raul Ruiz and Trey Speight.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers (2-2) visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (3/10) at 2:00 p.m.



2017-18 Guilford College Tennis

Guilford vs Pfeiffer (Mar 04, 2018)

Pfeiffer 8, Guilford 1

Mar 04, 2018 at Misenheimer, NC (Knapp Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Bjorn Barwinski (PU) def. Tate Godwin (GC) 6-0, 6-2

2. Thomas Hubble (PU) def. Mason Robb (GC) 6-0, 6-1

3. Eduan Louw (PU) def. Graham Pearson (GC) 6-3, 6-3

4. David Weir (PU) def. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-3, 6-3

5. Raul Ruiz (PU) def. Chasen Chacon (GC) 6-2, 6-1

6. Trey Speight (PU) def. Logan Glass (GC) 7-5, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Thomas Hubble/Bjorn Barwinski (PU) def. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) 8-0

2. Chasen Chacon/Graham Pearson (GC) def. Raul Ruiz/Trey Speight (PU) 8-3

3. Eduan Louw/Ethan Elliott (PU) def. Tate Godwin/Logan Glass (GC) 9-7

Match Notes

Guilford 2-2

Pfeiffer 6-1

nonconference match

T-3:00

A-35