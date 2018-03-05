2018 Boys NC Gaters AAU Basketball Tryouts coming this Sunday to the Spears YMCA on Horsepen Creek Road
2018 Boys Tryouts for NC Gaters AAU Basketball will be held on Sunday, March 11th at Spears YMCA 3216 Horse Pen Creek Rd., Greensboro.
*****Ages 17U/Grade 11th from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm*****
