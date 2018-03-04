We have a Big Baseball Score, but not many details:Southeast Guilford runs past East Forsyth, 7-1
Southeast Guilford 7, East Forsyth 1
*****This is all we have on this game, but it looks like a strong win for the Southeast Guilford Falcons and we all know that East Forsyth is a quality baseball team….Coach Dull gets it done the right way, and this is a good way for Southeast Guilford to start off their baseball season…Maybe some details on Jaylen Guy, Ryan Douglas, Devin Bartley and Jax Hackett coming up…..*****
Kevin said,
I know a sophomore closed the last two or three innings. That’s all I got!
