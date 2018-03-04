School and Personal-Records Lead Second Day for Elon Phoenix at ECAC Indoor Track Championships

BOSTON, Mass. – New personal and school-records set for junior Katie Arbogast and the 4×800-meter relay team set the stage for the Elon University women’s track and field team’s second day at the 2018 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 3, inside Boston University’s Tennis and Track Center.

Day Two Results

Arbogast broke her own school-record in the 500-meters as the Media, Pa., native clocked a new personal-best time of 1:13.66 in the preliminary round. She would finish second overall in the prelims to advance to the final round. Arbogast’s time was just over one-second better than her personal school-record performance.

The 4×800-meter relay team posted a 22-second personal-best performance and shattered its previous program-best time. The quartet of Emily Smith, Chelsea Smith, Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira and Natacha Savioz clocked an 8:56.33 in the race and finished third overall in the prelims after coming into the meet the 15th ranked team in terms of times out of 17 at the ECACs. The group also qualified for the final round.

Melissa Anastasakis advanced to the finals in the one-mile run after the Hillsdale, Ontario, native also set a new personal-best in the preliminary round. The sophomore ran a 4:51.12 in the race and was fourth overall in the qualifying round. Senior Brigid Brennan also set a new personal-best time in the event with the Northport, N.Y., native clocking a 4:53.78. That time was 12th overall in the qualifying round, but just missed out on advancing to the finals.

Coralea Geraniotis was ninth overall in the 5,000-meters as the junior ran a season-best time of 16:52.91. Bryanna Hames closed out the Phoenix performers on the day with her 14.58m in the weight throw.

The Phoenix returns tomorrow, March 4, for the third and final day of the ECAC Indoor Championships.