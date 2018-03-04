Listen To Saturday’s NCHSAA Regional Championship Games at GSOSports Radio and the Best Boys High School Basketball Teams EVER, with Freddy Johnson and Langston Wertz Jr. weighing in

Go to our link at www.greensborosportsradio.com and listen back to Saturday’s NCHSAA Regional Championship Basketball games with Eastern Guilford, Northern Guilford, Smith and Northwest Guilford all in action at GreensboroSports Radio.

The games are playing at GreensboroSports Radio now and you can catch the Eastern Guilford boys and Northwest Guilford girls on GreensboroSports Radio 1 and the Northern Guilford girls and Smith boys on GreensboroSports Radio 2….Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2 for those games…

I told Dennis White before the game got started on Saturday that I thought Smith would have the toughest time, they lost 61-48 to Cox Mill, then the Eastern Guilford boys next, and they fell 73-71 to Jacksonville Northside, then the Northern Guilford girls next and won, 51-43 over Gastonia Ashbrook and the I told Dennis the Northwest Guilford girls should win by the widest margin and they did, 61-50, over Mallard Creek…..That is how we looked back at Saturday’s games for our locals…

(The games are running at GSOSports Radio, and they are running straight through, once a game is complete, the next game starts up and they keep running along right in order, from quarter to quarter.)

CLICK HERE for the Best Boys High School Basketball Teams EVER in North Carolina, coming in from Langston Wertz Jr. at the Charlotte Observer..

The Charlotte Observer asked 10 longtime coaches and media members for their thoughts. The panel included longtime Raleigh News & Observer reporter Tim Stevens, who covered high school athletics for nearly 50 years, and Greensboro Day coach Freddy Johnson, who has won more than 1,000 games in 41 seasons.

*****Making the list*****

Greensboro Day School Bengals 2017

Dudley Panthers 1996

Page Pirates 1983

*****Word has it that Cox Mill is on the verge of becoming the Best Boys 3-A Basketball EVER in North Carolina….*****

+++++Good feature, be sure to check it out.+++++