Greensboro College Women’s Lacrosse Downs Hawks in 17-3 Victory

Women’s Lacrosse Downs Hawks in 17-3 Victory

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team overpowered the Hawks of Huntingdon College Saturday, 16-3.

Freshman Madison Blashaw put up the Pride’s first goal just 40 seconds into the game.

Immediately following Greensboro’s first goal, the Pride capitalized off a turnover committed by Huntingdon. Laine Walston was set up for a free position shot seconds later and threaded the ball into the back of the net to extend the Pride’s lead to 2-0.

Greensboro put up two more goals before the Hawks were able to get on the board with two goals of their own.

With a 4-2 lead, the Pride’s offense ignited and tacked on eight more goals before going into the half with a 12-2 lead.

At the start of the second half, each team recorded one goal to bring the score to 13-3.

Greensboro refused to lose their double-digit lead as they put up three more unanswered goals.

As time continued to expire, Stefania Robba was set up for a free position shot and laced the ball past Huntingdon’s goalkeeper to secure the 16-3 victory.

“It was a great conference win today,” Coach Jena Miller said. “Everyone played and everyone did their part. We really tried to work the ball around everyone and it showed.

Walston ended the day with a game-high four goals and three assists, while both Kara Whitson and Murphie Davis finished with three goals apiece.

“It was an overall great team win today.”

The Pride women will be back on Pride Field Sunday at 12 p.m. when they host New England College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.