Greensboro College Pride Baseball Falls To Falcons 8-2

Baseball Falls To Falcons 8-2

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team dropped Game 2 of the series against Pfeiffer University Saturday, 8-2.

In the first inning, Blake Carroll reached first base on an error committed by Pfeiffer’s shortstop. Carroll later returned home when Dillon Cox also reached on an error.

The Pride went into the bottom of the first with a 1-0 edge, but Pfeiffer put up four runs in the inning.

With Tyler Price up to bat in the second inning, he stepped up to the plate and mashed his first home run of the season to cut the deficit in half.

Pfeiffer once again answered back and pulled away with the four-run victory by bringing in two runs in both the second and sixth inning.

Carroll and Price both had one hit on the day and Will Hicks took the loss on the mound for Greensboro.

The Pride will finish up the series at Pfeiffer on Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.