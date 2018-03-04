Elon Women’s Tennis Sweeps Home Doubleheader

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s tennis team pulled off a doubleheader sweep over Wingate and North Carolina Central on Saturday, March 3, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix is now 7-6 overall on season, including an impressive 5-2 at home.

WINGATE RESULTS | NCCU RESULTS

Leading the way for the Phoenix were Erica Braschi and Olivia Lucas, as they each finished with unblemished records for the day.

Facing Wingate in the first match of the day, Lucas and Braschi helped lead the Phoenix to their 5-2 win. Although Elon lost the doubles point, Lucas and Braschi won their doubles match in convincing fashion at 6-2. Their singles wins helped Elon go 5-1 in singles matches to come back and clinch the match. Braschi and Lucas each won their doubles match and Braschi completed her perfect day with a singles win as the Phoenix swept the Eagles to complete a perfect doubleheader.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Phoenix looked dominate in the first match of the day against NCAA Division II No. 20-ranked Wingate, despite losing the doubles point. The loan singles loss of the day came on court four, as Alex Koniaev started strong but couldn’t overcome Oroma Womeodu, falling 7-5, 6-1.

Suzanne Zenoni clinched things for the Phoenix on court three, defeating Chyi Lee in a thrilling match, 7-5, 6-4. At the same time, Maria Paraja was in a marathon match of her own on court five, taking Marisa Ostoja to three sets before pulling out a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Elon completed its doubleheader sweep with a 7-0 shutout win over North Carolina Central. Braschi and Lucas clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix at the No. 2 position and Sofia Edo’s victory at No. 6 singles clinched the victory for the Phoenix.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix travels to Winston Salem on Sunday, March 4, to take on No. 12 Wake Forest at 4:30 p.m. at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.