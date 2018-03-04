Elon WLAX Phoenix Fights Back But Falls to No. 25 Stanford 17-10

ELON, N.C. – Trailing by seven at halftime, Elon University women’s lacrosse put together a late run, but No. 25 Stanford held off the Phoenix to hand it a 17-10 loss Sunday afternoon, March 4, at Rudd Field.

FINAL STATS

The Phoenix now stands at 0-5 on the season while Stanford has won three in a row, moving to 3-2 on the year.

THE RUNDOWN

After Stanford raced out to a 9-2 lead at halftime, it continued to push its lead to as many as 10 before the Phoenix put together a second-half surge looking to make a comeback on the Cardinal. Down 13-3 with 22:49 to go in the game, the Phoenix started a 7-2 run to come within five with 4:33 to go, but the Cardinal added two late goals to take the 17-10 win.

During the run, Abby Godfrey got things going with 20:42 to go, but she was answered by Taylor Scornavacco 1:13 later. After Summer Larese tallied with 17:49 to play, her strike started a 5-0 run that saw Maeve Cowleyand Stephanie Asher combined for three goals in 61 seconds with Mae McGlynn scoring her first collegiate goal with 6:48 to go to make it 14-9.

Down the stretch, Stanford’s Kelsey Murray broke the run with 5:22 to go. While Asher scored again with 4:33 left, Maggie Nick and Murray added two more in the final three minutes to seal the Cardinal win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Asher led the Phoenix with four goals on the afternoon while setting a new career high with seven draw controls. Larese scored a career-high two goals for the second consecutive game while Cowley, Godfrey, McGlynn and Nicole Sinacori all scored once. Sinacori also had two helpers to finish with three points. Godfrey picked up a team-best four ground balls with Shannon Horan and Quinn Daly grabbing two. Horan also caused three turnovers and Godfrey forced two.

Murray paced the Cardinal with five goal and five assists for 10 points. Galen Lew added three goals and an assist while Nick, Scornavacco and Ali Baiocco all scored twice. Daniella McMahon also had three points with a goal and two assists. Julia Massaro had team bests with six draw controls and three ground balls in the win

NOTES

-Stanford raced out to a 5-0 lead just 5:01 into the game. After that, it scored just four times in the final 24:59 of the opening half.

-After the tough first half, the two teams were even at 8-8 on the scoreboard in the second half.

-Asher has scored nine goals in the last two games. She now has 15 goals this season to lead the Phoenix.

-Elon is 0-5 to start a season for the first time in its five-year history.

UP NEXT

Facing what will be its fifth ranked opponent in six games to open the year, Elon will welcome national powerhouse North Carolina to Rudd Field on Tuesday, March 13, for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Tar Heels.