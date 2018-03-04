Elon Track and Field Wraps Up Indoor Season at ECAC Indoor Championships

BOSTON, Mass. – A couple of runner-up, school-record finishes for senior Bryanna Hames and junior Katie Arbogast highlighted the final day of the 2018 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championship meet for the Elon University women’s track and field team on Sunday, March 4, inside Boston University’s track and tennis center.

FINAL RESULT

The Phoenix finished the meet with a ECAC program-best 27 points and was 10th overall in the team standings. Elon was one point shy of tying Delaware as the top team from the Colonial Athletic Association with the Blue Hens sneaking into the top-10 with 28 points. Liberty took the team title on the women’s side with 84.5 total points.

Arbogast concluded her indoor season by breaking her school-record in the 500-meters for the third time. The Media, Pa., native clocked a 1:13.22 in the race and finished as the runner-up in the finals – just two seconds shy of individual medalist honors.

Hames also made edits to the Phoenix’s all-time performance list as the Charlotte, N.C., native broke her own program mark in the indoor shot put. Hames had a throw of 15.33m in the event and was second behind Towson’s Lauren Coleman, who tossed a 15.53m. The senior bested her previous school-record in the event by .20m.

The Phoenix’s distance medley relay team of Chelsea Smith, Lauren Brzozowski, Natacha Savioz and Brigid Brennan set a new 22-second school-record as the quartet clocked a time of 11:41.69. Elon finished third overall in the race.

In the one-mile run, Melissa Anastasakis was seventh overall in the finals with her time of 4:52.52. The Phoenix’s 4×800-meter relay squad earned a sixth-place finish as the team of Emily Smith, Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira, Savioz and Chelsea Smith combined for a time of 9:03.59 in the finals.

The Phoenix women’s track and field team begins the 2018 outdoor season at the Charlotte Classic on March 16-17.