Community Baptist (Reidsville, NC) vs. Tri-State Christian (Elkton, MD) Girls Varsity Basketball Results:Big three’s for Hannah Light as she lights a fire under her CBS Conquerors
The CBS Lady Conquerors finish their season with 40-26 win over Tri-State Christian from Elkton, PA in the NACA National Tournament in Dayton, TN.
Hannah Light led the CBS team with 15 points, including 2 more three-pointers, giving her 15 threes in the four games at Dayton.
Hannah finished the season with a school record 90 three-pointers, good enough for 2nd place in the state of NC (according to MaxPreps).
Hannah was also selected as a member of the All-Tournament Team for her play. CBS finishes the season at 19-11 and looks forward to next season as they will bring back four of five starters.
