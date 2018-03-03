Those EG Wildcats just kept coming Back:Cat’s with Character in NCHSAA 3-A loss today/Saturday, at FSU

One heck of an effort by the Eastern Guilford Wildcats Boys Basketball team today. Fell, 73-71 to Jacksonville Northside, but ‘Cats, with Jaylen Alston out with injury, battled back and nearly pulled it out….Sure show of Character by EG.

39 points for Montez Venable and some kind of effort by Eastern Guilford…..Full display of self-perseverance and with Jaylen Alston only playing 12 minutes in the game and only scoring 4 points, EG gave it all and the ‘Cats were down 7 points at halftime, after Alston went down with his injury and then EG got behind by 17 points in the third quarter, but then the ‘Cats came roaring back and had a chance to tie the game on their last possession, but the shot would not go down and the Eastern Guilford boy’s basketball team goes down in defeat, 73-71 to the Monarchs, from Jacksonville Northside….

This had to be one of the best high school basketball games I have seen so far this season…..Those ‘Cats just kept battling back and would not die today at Fayetteville State University, home the FSU Broncos and home to the NCHSAA East Regional Championships…

Time to jump back on the ‘Ship….Next stop Northwest Guilford girls vs. Mallard Creek in the girls 4-A West Regional Finals at UNCG, at 6:30pm…..

Super season for the EG ‘Cats and it would have been to have won, but what they learned today, to not give up to keep on battling and to keep on fighting, that will go with them and stay with them for many years to come….You may not see another team like this one at Eastern Guilford HS for a long to time to come, but you never know, next the boys might decide, “we want to give it a go again, and go all the way”…

That is what makes sports/athletics in general so interesting, you can never say never, and you just never know…..

Time to jump back on ‘Ship…..