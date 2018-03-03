The Beef Burger High School Basketball Scoreboard from Today’s NCHSAA Regional Finals Basketball Games

*****Be sure to check out the Beef Burger, at 1040 West Gate City Blvd. and get on top of that Super Burger Special for $5.49…..*****

Here is the scoreboard from today’s NCHSAA Regional Basketball action….We started with four teams and now have two remaining and going for State Titles/Championships next Saturday in Chapel Hill and Raleigh…

Today’s Finals:

Jacksonville Northside boys 73, Eastern Guilford 71

Montez Venable led the EG Wildcats with 39 points and Nic Cheeley had 14 for Eastern Guilford…EG ‘Cats finish the season at (27-3)….More details on the EG effort from Saturday, in our Post on this game……We traveled to Fayetteville for this game and that afforded up the the chance to speak on this in detail…

Northern Guilford girls 51, Gastonia Ashbrook 43

We don’t have numbers on this game, but we will try and find them….

NG improves to (27-4)…..*****Northern Guilford Nighthawks vs. Jacksonville Cardinals(23-3) next Saturday at 5pm at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh for the 2018 NCHSAA 3-A Basketball Title….*****

Cox Mill boys 61, Smith 48

Smith closes their season at (27-4)….

Northwest Guilford girls 61, Mallard Creek 50….

Northwest Guilford led by Liz Kitley with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Liz also blocked three Mallard Creek Mavericks shots…Reagan Kargo added 15 points for NWG, nailing two threes and she went 7 for 7 at the Free Throw line…Lindsay Gauldin with 12 points for the Vikings, making 8-10 free throws and collecting two key steals….Gauldin played with the type of determination that just don’t see enough of these days…That ‘Little’ Lindsay Gauldin came up BIG for NWG and she showed she will not be broken down, she did not get rattled by the tough Creek defense and she helped lead her team to victory…Cayla King had three of the finest blocks you will ever see in a men’s or women’s basketball game….Those three blocks by King were a defensive King Thing of beauty….Those three blocks if you could bottle them and sell them, you are talking big bucks for those…Those three blocks by King were “Game Changers” brothers and sisters…..Senior Bria Gibbs for Northwest with a solid 4 points and 4 rebounds and Northwest Guilford will now play in their 3rd consecutive 4-A Girls Title Game and they are going for their second straight NCHSAA 4-A Championship/Title….Back on King right quick, it was Bernard King, Albert King, Jahlen King, Kenny King and Cayla King all rolled up into one King-size Block Party tonight, at UNCG…

(Was with our broadcast team at the NWG game tonight and that allowed us to write up the details on this contest.)

*****Northwest Guilford girls(28-2) vs. Southeast Raleigh(30-0) next Saturday at 5pm, in the Dean E. Smith Center, in Chapel Hill….*****

+++++Looking for Guilford County to go Two-for-Two next Saturday…..+++++