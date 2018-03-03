Elon Baseball Drops Georgia Southern in 10 Innings

STATESBORO, Ga. – Ty Adcock scored from second base on an infield single in the top of the 10th inning as the Elon University baseball team earned a 3-2 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, March 3. The win secured the series for the Phoenix.

Box Score | Play-by-Play

For Elon (5-6), Cam Devanney recorded two of the team’s seven hits, while Zach Evers and Josh Broughton both drove in one run.

Jared Wetherbee (1-0) earned his first career victory after he allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.1 inning out of the bullpen. Elon starter Kyle Brnovich gave up two runs on three hits and fanned seven hitters in 7.0 innings

Five different players recorded one hit for Georgia Southern (5-6). Steven Curry and Jason Swan had the two Eagle RBI.

After giving up one run on two hits, GSU reliever Chase Cohen (1-1) took the loss. Starter Seth Shuman struck out nine, but allowed two runs on five hits in 7.0 innings.

How It Happened: The game was knotted at two through nine innings before Elon put things together with two down in the 10th. The two-out rally started with Adcock sending an 0-2 pitch to the gap in right-center for a double. On a 3-2 pitch, Evers grounder back up the middle was deflected by Cohen, slowing it down enough for the ball to be fielded behind the second base bag. No throw was made to first as the speedy Evers reached on the infield single. Adcock was off to third on the crack of the bat and never slowed down, rounding third and executing a perfect slide at the plate to beat the throw home with the winning run.

Georgia Southern got a leadoff single in the last of the 10th before a fielder’s choice erased the lead runner. Wetherbee then got a strikeout before Chandler Corley lined a ball to center. Evers raced to in and to his right to make a shoestring grab for the final out of the game.

Elon jumped on top 2-0 in the second inning. After loaded the bases with a Devanney single and a pair of walks, Broughton hit a hard shot to third that was misplayed allowing both runs to score.

Georgia Southern was able to tie it after putting up single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Noah Searcy scored from first on a two-out double from Curry. The tying run came across on a Swan single with two down the next inning.

Notes: Ogren has reached safely in all 11 games this season and has an eight-game hitting streak… Ogren started his 100th consecutive game on Saturday… Elon has now played seven one-run games and 10 of the Phoenix’s 11 games have been decided by one or two runs… This was Elon’s third extra-inning game of the year and first win in extra frames.

On Deck: Elon will look to complete the series sweep when the teams get together on Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest.