Things are moving fast, moving on and moving up, for Aaron Wiggins(Wesleyan Christian Academy):Aaron is headed to some Big-time Events and watch out for Josh Wiggins and Zach Wiggins, coming soon to a court near you

**********What a week for WCA Trojan Aaron Wiggins after the NCISAA State finals loss to the Greensboro Day School Bengals…….**********

The invitations are coming in for the ESPN 37th ranked 2018 Wesleyan Christian Academy class member/Maryland Terrapin Commit……..

Get ready Aaron Wiggins is headed to the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

This is a High School All Star Contest that takes place around the Final Four each year. This year’s event will take place at Wagner High School in San Antonio, TX on Tuesday, March 27th and will air April 1st on CBS Sports.

*****We, the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, are pleased to officially invite Aaron Wiggins to participate in the 3-Point competition as one of the top 3 Point shooters in the country.*****

It is a great opportunity to be seen on national television, as well as compete against the best in his class.

Aaron Wiggins also has been contacted to represent the United States in the Albert Schweitzer basketball tournament in Germany from April 1st until April 8 2018. Wiggins was selected PACIS Conference Player of the year along with the MVP of 2017-2018 WES Trojan basketball season.

There are two more All Star events that Wiggins will participate in that will be officially announced later.

+++++We still remember the days of Aaron Wiggins(WES), Austin Inge(Greensboro Day School) and Andy Pack(Northern Guilford HS) all on the same team together, at the Kiser Middle School…..+++++

*****Now you need to watch out for Josh Wiggins and Zach Wiggins, coming soon to a court near you….Aaron’s younger brothers will tearing up a court near you soon…..Josh was on the WES JV team this year and Zach is at Sternberger Elementary School, but Zach is already as tall as most of his teachers and plays AAU ball for some pretty good teams….And all of the Wiggins brothers got their starts, and came out of humble beginnings, under their dad Tim’s watchful eye, at the Forest Valley Court…Many have called this court, Forest Valley Court, “The Court of Champions”……*****

^^^^^Good Luck to Aaron Wiggins as he travels further down the road to success…………………^^^^^