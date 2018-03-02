HPU WLAX Rallies Late and Defeats Elon, 14-13, in Overtime

• Senior Erica Perrotta scored 56 seconds into overtime to give HPU a 14-13 win at Elon

ELON, N.C. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team scored with 12 seconds remaining in regulation and then 56 seconds into overtime to come from behind and defeat Elon, 14-13, Thursday evening (March 1) at Rhodes Stadium in Elon.

The Panthers (2-2) were down 13-12 with 20 seconds to go after a charging call went against High Point. Out of a timeout and Elon (0-4) holding the ball, senior Darla Poulin caused a turnover, fellow senior Erica Perrotta picked up the ground ball, drove towards the goal and found freshman Abby Hormes, who scored with 12 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

HPU won the ensuing draw control and after setting the offense, Perrotta drove right down in front of goal and scored her fourth goal of the night to win the game for the Panthers.

“This team was resilient through several adverse moments and I’m really proud of this group tonight,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “I thought Erica and Darla did such a great job knowing what this team needed offensively tonight. I can’t say enough about the draw unit with Sam Herman leading the way and giving our offense so many opportunities. We are looking forward to making the trip to New York over Spring Break.”

Perrotta led the Panthers with seven points on four goals and three assists. Senior Brooke Stevens broke the 100-career point milestone with two goals and four assists. Poulin tallied four goals of her own and Hormes recorded her third-consecutive hat trick.

Junior Samantha Herman earned a school-record nine draw controls.

In goal, sophomore Jill Rall (2-2) made seven saves to earn the win. Tori Cipollone (0-4) registered eight saves in the loss for the Panthers.

Poulin recorded a hat trick in the first half and her third tally of the day off a feed from junior Emory Gaeng tied the game at 5-5 with 9:04 remaining. Elon’s Stephanie Asher scored a pair of free-position goals late in the half to give the Phoenix a 7-5 halftime lead.

Down 8-5 early in the second half, the Panthers went on a 4-0 run and took the lead, 9-5, with 25:19 remaining in the game. Elon came back with three in a row to take an 11-9 advantage with 15:44 to go, but High Point struck with three in a row of its own with two goals from Perrotta and one from Poulin to take a 12-11 lead. Elon scored the next two goals to set up the final sequence.

Samantha Asher recorded five goals to lead Elon.

Next up, the Panthers travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on March 10 for a road game at Marist. First draw is scheduled for 1 p.m.