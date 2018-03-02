Greensboro College Women’s Lacrosse Tops Southern Virginia In Electrifying Overtime Victory

Women’s Lacrosse Tops Southern Virginia In Electrifying Overtime Victory

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team defeated the Knights of Southern Virginia University Friday in a thrilling 15-14 overtime victory.

The Knights started off hot and took a 4-0 lead six minutes into the game, but senior Natalie Ritchey began to put up a fight for the Pride.

Laine Walston assisted Ritchey on Greensboro’s first goal of the game right before Ritchey went unassisted for the Pride’s second goal.

The Knights didn’t budge as they extended their lead to 6-2 just seconds after Ritchey’s goals.

Walston then started up a four-goal rally for Greensboro and Kara Whitson followed suit with three unanswered goals to tie the game at 6-6.

As the first half closed out, both teams tacked on one more goal to tie the game at 7-7.

Both teams battled in the second half as the game was tied three more times before regulation ended in a 14-14 tie.

In overtime, Greensboro capitalized off of a turnover by the Knights. With less than two minutes remaining in overtime, Peyton Joyce threaded the ball into the Knights’ goal on a free position shot to secure the 15-14 overtime victory.

“We played incredibly hard today,” Coach Jena Miller said. “We never gave up and it showed. We wanted this win and we did everything to make sure we got the job done.

“It was an amazing team effort today.”

Both Ritchey and Whitson ended the day with a team-high four goals, while Walston caused a team-high four turnovers.

The Pride women will return to Pride Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Huntingdon College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.