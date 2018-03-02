Greensboro College Baseball Suffers Setback In Series Opener With Falcons

Baseball Suffers Setback In Series Opener With Falcons

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

MISENHEIMER, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team dropped the first game of a three-game weekend set with the Falcons of Pfeiffer University Friday, 12-0.

Greensboro College quickly took the lead with a two-run first inning.

The first pitch of the game hit Jimmy Short before advancing to second base on a Daniel Efird single to left field. Just two batters later, Tyler Price laced a single down the left field line to plate both Short and Efird for the Pride’s lone two runs of the game.

Following the two-run top half of the inning, the Falcons were able to tie the game in the bottom half before going on to score the game’s final 10 runs over eight innings.

“We did not play a very clean game today and it showed on the scoreboard,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “We have to limit out mistakes defensively and stay more focused on the mound and at the plate.

“We have to put this game behind us and prepare for another game tomorrow.”

Scotty McGuire finished with a team-high two hits, while Lincoln Hewett, Efird, Price and Blake Carroll each had one hit apiece. Piero Amador pitched the first five innings and was credited with the loss. Cole Cooper, Hunter Wolfington and Lee Sells combined to pitch the final three innings.

The two teams will return to the diamond at 2 p.m. Saturday for Game 2. For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.