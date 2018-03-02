Elon MBB’s Seibring Earns Dean Ehlers Leadership Award and All-CAA Postseason Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Seibring received two end-of-year honors from the league as the Colonial Athletic Association announced its 2017-18 Men’s Basketball Postseason awards on Friday, March 2.

The Normal, Ill., native collected his second consecutive All-CAA Second Team honor as well as earning the prestigious Dean Ehlers Leadership Award for his work in the classroom, on the court and in the community. Seibring becomes the program’s first recipient of the Dean Ehlers Leadership Award, which is presented annually to the men’s basketball student-athlete who “embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity and sportsmanship in conjunction with his academic athletic achievement.”

He maintains a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major and was recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 team and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society. The junior forward has been involved with a number of service projects, including “It Takes a Village” project and working in the Elon University Writing Center as a Writing Consultant. He also completed an Undergraduate Research Project titled “An Analysis of Prominent Native American Author Sherman Alexie and how his Parents Shaped his Writing”.

Seibring has had a fantastic junior season in maroon and gold as he is averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He has bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds against CAA opponents. He has scored in double figures 28 times and to date has reached double figures in 19 straight contests. Seibring has scored 20 or more points in six games already this season while shooting 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.

He has earned numerous awards for his work in the classroom throughout his career. Last season, he was named a 2016-17 CoSIDA Academic All-American, selected as the 2016-17 CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a CAA All-Academic Team selection. Since coming to campus, Seibring has been a member of the President’s List every semester and a two-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award winner.

2017-18 CAA Men’s Basketball Award Winners

First Team All-CAA

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Joe Chealey, Col. of Charleston

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern

Grant Riller, Col. of Charleston

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Second Team All-CAA

Jarrell Brantley, Col. of Charleston

Tramaine Isabell, Drexel

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Zane Martin, Towson

Tyler Seibring, Elon

Third Team All-CAA

David Cohn, William & Mary

Ryan Daly, Delaware

Rokas Gustys, Hofstra

Stuckey Mosley, James Madison

Justin Pierce, William & Mary

Jordon Talley, UNCW

2017-18 CAA Player of the Year – Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

2017-18 CAA Coach of the Year – Bill Coen, Northeastern

2017-18 CAA Rookie of the Year – Ryan Allen, Delaware

2017-18 CAA Defensive Player of the Year – Shawn Occeus, Northeastern

2017-18 CAA Sixth Man of the Year – Bolden Brace, Northeastern

2017-18 Dean Ehlers Leadership Award – Tyler Seibring, Elon

2017-18 CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Paul Rowley, William & Mary

CAA All-Rookie Team

Ryan Allen, Delaware

Darius Banks, James Madison

Matt Lewis, James Madison

Tomas Murphy, Northeastern

Jalen Ray, Hofstra

CAA All-Defensive Team

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Cameron Johnson, Col. of Charleston

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Shawn Occeus, Northeastern

Austin Williams, Drexel