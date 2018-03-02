Carolina Stars Basketball 2nd Spring Session Tryout Announcement!
Carolina Stars Basketball 2nd Spring Session Tryout Announcement!
High Point Division Gym Location:
Westchester Country Day School, 2045 N. Old Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27265
Sunday, March 11th: (High Point Division)
12U/6th: 2:00-3:15pm (Coach Grier/Dawkins)
16U/9th-10th: 3:15-4:30pm (Coach Hunt)
17U/11th-12th: 4:30-5:45pm (Coach Coleman)
More Information Contact Director Aaron Grier (336) 991-0597 or Email: agrier_hps@yahoo.com
To Register for Tryouts Please Visit CSB Website: www.carolinastarsbasketball.com
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.