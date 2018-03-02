Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball/Softball Today(3/2/18) in and around Guilford County:Grimsley at Southwest Guilford baseball now set for Saturday at 1pm/WG at SG Postponed/EG at NEG Postponed

Game that was set for yesterday, Southeast Guilford at East Forsyth, has been reset for Saturday afternoon at 3pm…

Also Smith at Page(1-0), Saturday at 12 NOON…

High Point Central(0-1) at Glenn on Saturday at NOON…

Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-0) at WS Reynolds on Saturday at 11:30am….

Ragsdale(1-0) at WS Parkland on Saturday at 12 Noon

Grimsley(1-0) at Southwest Guilford(1-0)….This game will now be played on Saturday at 1pm at Southwest Guilford HS/”The Ranch”.

This will be a great early-season determiner on who has what??? Pitching will be the key, it always is, and how you can pitch in this wind, will help settle the outcome of his game…Two very strong teams going at it here, but the talent is still warming up here, and it is still real early in the year/season….Jacob Edwards, Tom Grose, Garrison Thornton, Tommy Zente, Mason Chu, Isaiah Hairston and others are still carrying the banner for SWG and Grimsley relies on C.J. Neese, Gus Hughes, Jake Bloss, Nile Harris and others to get them going…

*****NOW FOR AND FINALLY FRIDAY*****

Today as in Friday we have on the plate coming nice and hot, but a bit windy for many folks liking, we do have and how much of a factor will that wind be today???

But here are your games for today/Friday March 2, 2018:

Northwest Guilford(1-0) at Western Alamance 6pm….20 years ago(1998) this season(2018), Northwest Guilford won the State 4-A Baseball Championship..

Northern Guilford(0-1) at Randleman(1-0) 7pm..Jake Smith-coached Randleman teams usually and almost always, very tough..NG trying to get out of an (0-1) hole…..

Western Guilford(1-0) at Southern Guilford(0-1)…

**********Today’s JV/V baseball DH vs Western Guilford has been postponed due to field conditions. Makeup date is TBD**********

JV’s at 5pm and Varsity set for 7pm….WG could begin the season at (2-0) and that hasn’t happened in a while, while SG is now coached by Adam Gunn…Gunn can get it done, every Gunn I have ever seen, has put in the time and effort and usually in the end, they will give their best shot and in most cases, it will result with success….But, Western Guilford baseball going out at (2-0), that would be crazy…..And crazy good for a lot of those Hornets…What ever happened to old Marty Thomas? I think he was a lefty….

Eastern Guilford(0-1) at Northeast Guilford(0-1) 7pm…..

BASEBALL-

**********The Eastern Guilford JV/varsity baseball games vs. Northeast Guilford scheduled for today have been postponed- rescheduled, Saturday, 3/17/18- Game times- TBA.**********

A battle of the White Brothers(Jay-EG and Brad-NEG) and how soon before we see Wyatt Marini(NEG) on the hill……

Dudley(0-1) at Statesville(0-1) 5pm..This will be a cold one as you head to the foothills…

*****They are not playing today, but I see JB Baynes is now the head coach at the Piedmont Classical School….*****

High Point Christian Academy(1-0) at West Brunswick[0-1] (Shallotte, NC) 5pm

WS Atkins at High Point Andrews 5pm….Coach Randy Norris is coaching baseball at T. Wingate Andrews again…..Good to see….

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth(1-0) 6pm

It is Sunny, but it sure is Windy, but here are a few Softball Games for Today:

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford 6pm…EG has a pitcher and a catcher combo that might be the best in the County…

SOFTBALL-

**********The away varsity softball game vs. Northeast Guilford scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled, Saturday, 3/17/18- Game times- TBA.**********

High Point Central at High Point Andrews 5pm

Northern Guilford at Southwest Guilford(1-0) 7pm….Russ Dorrell leads his Nighthawks into the ‘Land of the Cowgirls’, also know as “The Ranch”….

**********Southwest Guilford vs. Northern SOFTBALL…Postponed until 4/21.**********

+++++SWG defeated Rockingham Wednesday 11-10 in 8 innings.+++++

Wheatmore at Southeast Guilford(1-0) TBA

Southern Guilford at Walkertown 5pm

RJ Reynolds at Ragdale(1-0) 6pm…Coach Harbaugh is coaching the Tigers and things are in good hands in Jamestown…You look at John, Jim and Jack and they all come from good Harbaugh stock….