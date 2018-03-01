Schedule Released for HiToms’ Upcoming Chair City Baseball Classic(College Baseball)

Schedule Released for Upcoming Chair City Classic

HIGH POINT/THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Four NCAA Division II baseball teams will descend upon Finch Field this weekend for the Chair City Classic, a baseball showcase tournament hosted by the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Alderson Broaddus University (Philippi, West Virginia), Jefferson University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Davis and Elkins College (Elkins, West Virginia), and Lock Haven University (Lock Haven, Pennsylvania) will each play four games in the classic from Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5.

Friday’s games will be played at Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville, with the HiToms hosting the remainder of the games at Finch Field.

Schedule:

Friday, 3/2

3:30 p.m. – Alderson Broaddus vs. Jefferson (home)

6:30 p.m. – Davis & Elkins vs. Lock Haven (home)

Saturday, 3/3

10:30 a.m. – Davis & Elkins vs. Jefferson (doubleheader, 7-inning games)

-Davis & Elkins will be the home team for game one

-Jefferson will be the home team for game two

3:00 p.m. – Lock Haven vs. Alderson Broaddus (doubleheader, 7-inning games)

-Alderson Broaddus will be the home team for game one

-Lock Haven will be the home team for game two

Sunday, 3/4

10:00 a.m. – Jefferson vs. Alderson Broaddus (home)

1:00 p.m. – Lock Haven vs. Davis & Elkins (home)