Reading Connections Hosts “H.O.R.S.E for Change” Basketball Tournament on March 10(Greensboro event at Proehlific Park)

Reading Connections Hosts “H.O.R.S.E for Change” Basketball Tournament to Raise Awareness and Funds for Adult and Family Literacy Services

[GREENSBORO, N.C.] – Reading Connections, central North Carolina’s largest adult and family literacy nonprofit organization, will host a unique fundraising event on March 10. H.O.R.S.E. (Helping Our Readers Succeed Everyday) for Change is a community-wide basketball tournament to be held at locations in Greensboro and High Point. Reading Connections anticipates a large crowd of basketball players, spectators, community partners, and volunteers taking their best basketball shot for adult and family literacy.

According to Jennifer Gore, executive director of Reading Connections, the purpose of the event is to raise awareness about literacy and needed program funding for Reading Connections.

“Our students come ready to improve their reading or math, their English speaking skills or to study for a driver’s license. Reading Connections knows how to help,” said Gore. “This is an exciting event because it lets our community take its best shot to support adult and family literacy.”

The event will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Greensboro event will be held at Proehlific Park, located at 4517 Jessup Grove Road, and the High Point event will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 405 North Main St.

Individuals or teams interested in participating should visit www.horseforchange.com to register. Community members who do not want to play are welcome to cheer on the teams or join in other activities planned for the day.

In addition to the tournament, a pre-event pep rally will be held Friday, March 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Little Brother Brewing in Greensboro. This is a great opportunity for the public to learn more about the event and Reading Connections.

VF Corporation is the title sponsor of the H.O.R.S.E. for Change Basketball Tournament. Other tournament sponsors include the Hayden-Harman Foundation, Cone Health, Kayser-Roth Corporation, Cone Health Foundation, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Hamilton Lakes Lions Club, Rotary Club of High Point, A Great !dea and Mark Wagoner Productions.

About Reading Connections, Inc.

Reading Connections serves adults and families in Guilford County desiring to improve literacy skills. Last year, Reading Connections served nearly 1,000 adults and over 100 children. Students completed 26,307 hours of learning and 53 percent of our students advanced a full literacy level (53 percent equates to an advancement of several grades. In comparison, the federal benchmark for literacy level advancement is 35 percent). In addition, five students entered college, 65 students read more to their children, 41 students got jobs and 11 students got a driver’s license. For more information, call 336-230-2223 or visit www.readingconnections.org.