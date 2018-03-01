Ragsdale High School Athletics Update for Today(3/1/18)
Ragsdale High School Athletics Update for Today:
Tonight’s home Soccer game (Trinity @ Ragsdale) has been postponed. This game will be played tomorrow, however, it will be played at Trinity. Start time TBA……
Tonight’s Ragsdale Women’s Lacrosse game (Ragsdale @ Greensboro Day) has been cancelled…..
