North Davidson vsDavidson County Boys’ Lacrosse Results
North Davidson Men’s Lacrosse won it’s first game of the season against Davidson County Coyotes 11 to 2.
Scoring for North Davidson
Justin Barry 3 Goals
Justin Raver 3 Goals
Will Bates 3 Goals
Chandler Woodruff 2 Goals
Goalie Bryson Miller had 9 Saves
Defensive standout was Dillon Dooley.
North Plays Ragsdale on Friday at Palmer Field at 7:15
Submitted by Joel Mize
