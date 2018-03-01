North Davidson vsDavidson County Boys’ Lacrosse Results

Posted by Press Release on March 1, 2018 at 8:47 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

North Davidson Men’s Lacrosse won it’s first game of the season against Davidson County Coyotes 11 to 2.

Scoring for North Davidson

Justin Barry 3 Goals
Justin Raver 3 Goals
Will Bates 3 Goals
Chandler Woodruff 2 Goals

Goalie Bryson Miller had 9 Saves

Defensive standout was Dillon Dooley.

North Plays Ragsdale on Friday at Palmer Field at 7:15

Submitted by Joel Mize

