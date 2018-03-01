Might be some WILD NCHSAA Basketball games on Saturday and hear them all from GSOSports:That’s right, you can hear all Four of our Guilford County teams’ games for FREE on Saturday here on GreensboroSports Radio

Catch all of the Guilford County teams here on Saturday on GreensboroSports Radio/GreensboroSports.com….

Game One on Saturday, with Dennis White from Fayetteville State University's Capel Arena, featuring #3 Eastern Guilford (27-2) vs. #1 Northside-Jacksonville (28-0)….This will be the Boys 3-A East Regional Final

*****The wild part is Jacksonville Northside is (28-0) this year and they were (30-0) last year, when the won the Boys NCHSAA 2-A Championship…Northside has a 58-game winning streak going, yes they have won 58 games in a-row….Northside barely got past Wilmington New Hanover back on Tuesday night….Northside defeated New Hanover 57-55….Northside (58-0) over the last two seasons and defending State 2-A Champs…

Here is how that game with the Jacksonville Northside Monarchs the the New Hanover Wildcats went:

from the Jacksonville News.com…by Chris Miller at www.jdnews.com

Gabe Kirkendoll scored the game-winning basket with 16 seconds left

Northside was pushed to its limit like never before in its 58-game winning streak.

But the top-seeded Monarchs indeed extended their mark Tuesday night with a 57-55 win over fifth-seeded New Hanover in the NCHSAA 3-A East Regional basketball semifinal.

Northside went ahead for good at 56-55 with 16 seconds left when senior Gabe Kirkendoll scored on a layup after he missed a shot only to have the loose ball squirt back to him along the right side.

“I just happened to be at the right place at the right time,” Kirkendoll said. “The ball just rolled out and I got it.”

New Hanover’s Freddie Taylor then missed a 1-and-1 free throw with 14 seconds left. Northside’s Kenny Dye was fouled two seconds later and made the first of two free throws to make it 57-55.

The senior got fouled again with 10 seconds left, but missed both free throws, giving the Wildcats (26-5) the ball back on their own baseline with 8 seconds left. However, a shot from the right baseline by Ramello Williams fell no good, sending the Monarchs to the regional final.

“That last timeout, we called a defense that we call ‘Navy’,” Northside coach Tony Marshburn said. “We switched off the screen and it paid off at the end because we had a guy in his face on the shot.”

The Monarchs (28-0) face third-seeded Eastern Guilford (27-2) on Saturday in Fayetteville in the regional final. Eastern Guilford beat seventh-seeded Southern Lee 62-37 on Tuesday. Eastern Guilford lost 70-66 to Cox Mill in last year’s 3-A state final.

Northside was 2:50 away from seeing its winning streak and quest for two consecutive titles end as the Wildcats held a 53-47 lead following a 9-1 run.

But Dye, who finished with 26 points, scored on a layup following a steal with 2:18 left to make it 53-49. He then made two free throws 13 seconds later before Kirkendoll’s shot put the Monarchs up for good.

(The EG defense must be “Do or Die, on Dye”.)

Read more/read the rest on this when you CLICK HERE.

Game Two at 2:30pm on Saturday

This game will feature the #2 Northern Guilford Nighthawks (26-4) vs. #1 Ashbrook (30-0) for the Girls NCHSAA 3-A West Regional Championship

On the game Saturday, let's look back at Gastonia Ashbrook was doing Tuesday vs. North Iredell:

On the game Saturday, let’s look back at Gastonia Ashbrook was doing Tuesday vs. North Iredell:

from Richard Walker at the Gaston Gazette/www.gastongazette.com

Lady Green Wave beat North Iredell, improve to 30-0 on the season

GASTONIA — During the current three-year run of dominance by Ashbrook High’s girls basketball team, one of the keys was the team’s extraordinary balance.

Certainly, tall post players Evonna McGill and Summer Schloss(both 6’2) draw deserved attention from Lady Green Wave opponents.

But if Ashbrook’s rivals ignored senior sharpshooting guards Trinity Jones and Jada Davie, they did so at their own peril.

In Tuesday’s 60-43 Western N.C. 3A semifinal victory over North Iredell, that balance paid dividends when Ashbrook needed it most.

With the visiting Raiders focusing their defense on limiting McGill’s offensive game, they took an 11-6 lead after the first quarter.

But when Davie and Jones got going in the second quarter, they started a Lady Green Wave runaway that takes Ashbrook to a Western N.C. title for the third time in school history.

“They were really putting pressure on Evonna,” Ashbrook coach Juan Smith. “Once they did that, it opened it up for the outside shooting. And Jada and Trinity came up big for us and Summer really hit the offensive boards.”

Jones finished with a game-high 24 points and Davie added 15 and Schloss 13 as the Lady Green Wave improved to 30-0 entering Saturday’s Western N.C. 3A championship game against Northern Guilford.

Read all from Richard Walker, at the Gaston Gazette, when you CLICK HERE.

Game Three on Saturday will be the Golden Eagles, that's #2 Ben L. Smith (27-3) vs. #1 Cox Mill (27-3)…..

Eastern Guilford lost 70-66 to Cox Mill in last year's 3-A state final. The Smith vs. Cox Mill game will be at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Winston-Salem and game time is set for 6pm….This is your Boys 3-A West Regional Final….

The Cox Mill box score from Tuesday night vs. Jesse Carson and coming in from the Charlotte Observer…www.charlotteobserver.com

NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 87, CHINA GROVE CARSON 57

CM- 23-23-22-19–87 Carson-11-11-14-19–57

CM: Wendell Moore Jr 22 pts 8 reb.; Leaky Black 16 pts 6 reb; Caleb Stone-Carrawell 16 pts 6 reb

*****Wendell Moore and Leaky Black are definitely the ones to watch from Cox Mill and Stone-Carrawell is not too shabby either….Makes you think of Chris Carrawell from his old days at Duke…

from the Independent Tribune.com and Henry Hutton/www.independenttribune.com on Tuesday’s Cox Mill-Jesse Carson game…

CONCORD – The scene was chaotic, to say the least. More than 100 people waited outside to be some of the first inside a game that would be standing room only, and one patron even paid another fan $100 for a ticket.

++++Game was SOLD OUT before tipoff…That crowd included coaches from Duke, Kansas and N.C. State, likely there to see Cox Mill national recruit Wendell Moore, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior guard.+++++

The energy leading up to Tuesday night’s 3A state quarterfinal game between the Cox Mill and Carson boys basketball teams was at a near fever pitch.

Unfortunately, the game itself wasn’t much of a contest, as Cox Mill blew past Carson, 87-57, and into the state semifinals this weekend.

Cox Mill will face Greensboro Ben L. Smith on Saturday at Wake Forest University/LJVM/Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum.

Ben L. Smith took a 73-62 victory over Hickory High, coached by Cabarrus County product Andy Poplin, in another quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive trip to the semifinals for the Chargers, who went on to win the state title last season.

“This is a testament to the kids and how hard they’ve worked,” Charger coach Jody Barbee said. “To go to three Elite Eights in a row and two Final Fours now speaks volumes to the program and where it’s at, and it’s really about these kids. The kids in here let me coach them as hard as I can, and they really buy into it.”

Game Four on Saturday will be with Dennis White from UNCG with the Girls 4-A West Regional Final…. We have #1 Northwest Guilford (27-2) vs. #2 Mallard Creek (28-2) from the Fleming Gymnasium, UNCG campus at 7:30pm

Game Four on Saturday on GreensboroSports Radio will be with Dennis White from UNCG with the Girls 4-A West Regional Final…. We have #1 Northwest Guilford (27-2) vs. #2 Mallard Creek (28-2) from the Fleming Gymnasium, UNCG campus at 7:30pm on GreensboroSports Radio….

Both Tuesday game summaries on Mallard Creek-West Forsyth and Northwest Guilford-Ardrey Kell coming in from the Charlotte Observer/www.charlotteobserver.com…

NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 66, WEST FORSYTH 58

Mallard Creek 15 21 13 17-- 66 West Forsyth 12 20 11 15 -- 58

MALLARD CREEK 66 — Janay Sanders 14, Ahlana Smith 14, Dazia Lawrence 16, Mines 5, Mitchell 6, Alexander 4, Hunter 1, Hunter 5

West Forsyth 58 – – Schier 13, Williams, 10, Curran 27, Booth 2, Griffin 6

Records: Mallard Creek 28-2

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 47, NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 31